Previous
Neighborhood Walk Conversation by thedarkroom
Photo 2210

Neighborhood Walk Conversation

Every Saturday we have a Special Interest Group called Club Trekkers. We walk about 3 miles and end at a local coffee shop called MoJoes. We just sit and talk for about an hour, then walk home. There are another 6 of us that is behind the camera.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Super shot of the walkers That sounds like so much fun!
July 2nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
A lovely interpretation
July 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact