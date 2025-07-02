Sign up
Previous
Photo 2210
Neighborhood Walk Conversation
Every Saturday we have a Special Interest Group called Club Trekkers. We walk about 3 miles and end at a local coffee shop called MoJoes. We just sit and talk for about an hour, then walk home. There are another 6 of us that is behind the camera.
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2270
photos
92
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th June 2025 8:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-conversation
katy
ace
katy
ace
Super shot of the walkers That sounds like so much fun!
July 2nd, 2025
July 2nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
A lovely interpretation
July 2nd, 2025
