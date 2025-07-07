Sign up
Previous
Photo 2214
Saw This and Thought of Her
I've a friend who many years ago was nicknamed by my husband. She still signs birthday cards to him as Florrie!
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details
Tags
jrdr25
Susan Wakely
ace
For some out there just beware of someone nickmaned Florrie who carries and axe on the side of her vehicle.
July 8th, 2025
katy
ace
@wakelys
lol!
What a sentimental picture lol!
July 8th, 2025
What a sentimental picture lol!