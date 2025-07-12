Sign up
Previous
Photo 2218
Yellow Portulaca
The Portulaca are the only flowers that I've found that thrive (or survive) in the balcony flower boxes. They open with the sunlight. No theme this week; image poster Madeline
@granagringa
.
See you next week again!
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2278
photos
92
followers
16
following
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
Views
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
12th July 2025 8:03am
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
macro
,
portulaca
,
purslane
