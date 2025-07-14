Sign up
Previous
Photo 2219
Flowering in the garden
There are more but I liked these ones best. The top three are Mombretias,on the bottom row are a Hydrangea, a type of Sunflower and a Phlox. No theme week
@jacqbb
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
1
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely images and collage fav!
July 13th, 2025
