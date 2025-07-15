Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2221
Dead as a Door Nail
If you could afford to ruin and waste nails to decorate your door it was an outward show of your wealth.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2281
photos
92
followers
16
following
608% complete
View this month »
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
16th July 2025 10:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr25
,
darkroom-nails
Liz Gooster
ace
I like how the eye is drawn through the arches to the door itself
July 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close