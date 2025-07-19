Sign up
Previous
Photo 2223
nails
A visit to the local Ace Hardware and the "nail" aisle. Image poster: Madeline
@granagringa
.
Enjoy your week!
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2283
photos
92
followers
16
following
609% complete
View this month »
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
18th July 2025 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
nails
,
abstract
,
packaging
,
eotb-167
,
darkroom-nails
JackieR
ace
That's a fabulous abstract take on the prompt
July 19th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful abstract.
July 19th, 2025
