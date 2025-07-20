Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2224
Nails
I could have done fingernails but mine are not very long or polished. Instead I looked through the boxes with screws, nails and other bits and bobs. These were the most interesting ones I could find.
For the weekly theme: nails
@jacqbb
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2285
photos
92
followers
16
following
609% complete
View this month »
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2224
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
20th July 2025 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-nails
JackieR
ace
Love it
July 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close