Nails by thedarkroom
I could have done fingernails but mine are not very long or polished. Instead I looked through the boxes with screws, nails and other bits and bobs. These were the most interesting ones I could find.
For the weekly theme: nails @jacqbb
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

thedarkroom

JackieR ace
Love it
July 20th, 2025  
