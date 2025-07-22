Sign up
Photo 2230
Making a Wish
I want to gain more expertise with using the macro and get much closer in. I do find focussing difficult. I use the live view, the enlarge focus area and the blue lights to tell me it's in focus.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
Photo 2230
5 Views
5
1 Comment
1
1 Fav
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
21st July 2025 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jrdr25
vaidas
ace
Nice
July 22nd, 2025
