Photo 2233
A Day at Wrightsville Beach
I don't get to the beach often...and this from a pier restaurant where I could drink my mock pina colada. Saturday shooter Madeline
@granagringa
.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
26th July 2025 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
landscape
katy
ace
Absolutely awesome composition with all the boats in the background and the people in the foreground
July 27th, 2025
