long exposure by thedarkroom
long exposure

I have spent days trying to get something I was happy with for our long exposure theme this week. I ended up doing a photo when it was really too dark to take a photo after the winter sun went down. join us this week and tag along!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the evening color and the silhouettes.
July 30th, 2025  
