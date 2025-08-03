Previous
Long exposure by thedarkroom
Long exposure

Long live the internet, otherwise I wouldn’t have figured out how to do this with my IPhone.
Long exposure was the theme for the Darkroom. @jacqbb
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
