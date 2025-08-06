Previous
On My Walk Around Calke Abbey...... by thedarkroom
On My Walk Around Calke Abbey......

I saw a grand staircase, bright glass window, a dolls' house, deer on a bed, peeling wallpaper and broken chairs, unused corridors and an old shower in a bathroom

No theme but taken by Jackie for On My Walk Today thread
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Liz Milne ace
Interesting!
August 5th, 2025  
