Photo 2246
Residents Only Trespassing
I'm sure there's a NO hidden behind that post but the mocking bird seems to be mocking the sign (ok, that was poor). Anyway, no theme here at The Darkroom this week. Posted by Madeline
@granagringa
.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2308
photos
93
followers
16
following
Tags
wildlife
,
sign
,
bird
,
irony
katy
ace
LOL! Cute find, Madeline
August 9th, 2025
