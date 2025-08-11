Previous
leading lines by thedarkroom
Photo 2248

leading lines

that's the theme this week - join us!
I took a bunch of very different images today and settled in this little one from my garden. what leading lines would you give us?
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
