Previous
Photo 2253
Lines
Leading-, framing-, circle-, square- and rectangular lines they’re all here. I took this photo yesterday while visiting the annual Amsterdam art-route.
For the Darkroom theme Lines by
@jacqbb
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
3
0
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
16th August 2025 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-lines
Joan Robillard
ace
You forgot smiling line
August 17th, 2025
Brian
ace
😊Well captured
August 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
beautiful capture and all thise lines captured
August 17th, 2025
