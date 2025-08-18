Previous
they go together by thedarkroom
Photo 2255

they go together

milkweek and monarch butterfly caterpillar - can you spot it? no theme this week @koalagardens
18th August 2025 18th Aug 25

thedarkroom

JackieR ace
Looks a tasty morsel for a bird
August 18th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond milkweed is quite poisonous containing toxic cardiac glycosides, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and heart rhythm changes. Quite nasty and birds know to avoid these caterpillars as they don't get affected but anything eating them does. nature is so neat eh?
August 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 18th, 2025  
