Photo 2255
they go together
milkweek and monarch butterfly caterpillar - can you spot it? no theme this week
@koalagardens
18th August 2025
18th Aug 25
3
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th August 2025 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
caterpillar
,
conservation
,
milkweed
,
monarch
,
wildandfree
JackieR
ace
Looks a tasty morsel for a bird
August 18th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
milkweed is quite poisonous containing toxic cardiac glycosides, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, and heart rhythm changes. Quite nasty and birds know to avoid these caterpillars as they don't get affected but anything eating them does. nature is so neat eh?
August 18th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 18th, 2025
