The Lodger Cat by thedarkroom
Photo 2256

The Lodger Cat

It's World Photography Day today, the theme for 2025 being 'My Favourite Photograph'. 365ers have been invited to interpret this as my favourite genre, theme or subject. It had to be Olive didn't it!!

Tag your photo taken today wpd-2025 so we can see how 365ers around the world celebrated this wonderful art form!

My other favourite genre/theme/subject is bokeh

Cat lover photographer (well this one any way) Jackie


19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

thedarkroom

August 19th, 2025  
