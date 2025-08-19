Sign up
Previous
Photo 2256
The Lodger Cat
It's World Photography Day today, the theme for 2025 being 'My Favourite Photograph'. 365ers have been invited to interpret this as my favourite genre, theme or subject. It had to be Olive didn't it!!
Tag your photo taken today wpd-2025 so we can see how 365ers around the world celebrated this wonderful art form!
My other favourite genre/theme/subject is
bokeh
Cat lover photographer (well this one any way) Jackie
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2318
photos
93
followers
16
following
618% complete
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
19th August 2025 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
jrdr25
,
wpd-2025
Zilli~
ace
Adorable
August 19th, 2025
