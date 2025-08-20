Previous
Sailing on Lake Tahoe by thedarkroom
Photo 2258

Sailing on Lake Tahoe

We weren’t doing the sailing. We were enjoying a wonderful dinner on the lake, but it was nice watching the sailboats and paddle boarders. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
