Photo 2262
Exercise on the Pier
No theme week here, so random shot taken this morning. challenging to get the right speed to not totally blur out but still get motion. may you all figure out your right speeds...for photos and life!
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2324
photos
93
followers
16
following
Darkroom
Tags
motion
,
exercise
,
motion-blur
