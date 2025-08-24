Previous
Exercise on the Pier by thedarkroom
Exercise on the Pier

No theme week here, so random shot taken this morning. challenging to get the right speed to not totally blur out but still get motion. may you all figure out your right speeds...for photos and life!
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

thedarkroom

