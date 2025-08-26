Sign up
Photo 2264
Clods
Loose change in our house is called clods. We're in the land of the euro sailing around Corfu. The ribbons are to tie into the shrouds so I can spot change in wind direction
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
0
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2326
photos
93
followers
16
following
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
2264
Views
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
25th August 2025 11:00am
Privacy
Public
Tags
jrdr25
,
darkroom-change
