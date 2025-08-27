Previous
Changing Flowers at the Community Center by thedarkroom
Photo 2265

Changing Flowers at the Community Center

Our community center is called The Retreat. These are images of the changing flowers at the entrance to the parking lot. The theme this week is change. Debbie @shutterbug49.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
