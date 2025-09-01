Sign up
Previous
Photo 2270
making short work of this leaf
monarchs in the garden - no theme this week
@koalagrdens
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
nature
,
australia
,
caterpillar
,
monarch
Annie D
ace
They're gorgeous caterpillars.
September 1st, 2025
Brian
ace
Wonderful capture 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
September 1st, 2025
