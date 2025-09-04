Previous
The acorns are going brown by thedarkroom
Photo 2274

The acorns are going brown

Another sign of the start of Autumn, acorns and conkers all going brown now. No theme this week @365anne
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

thedarkroom

