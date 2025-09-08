Sign up
Photo 2277
Head Gardener
A visit with
@quietpurplehaze21
today to
The Hospital of St Cross
near Winchester for a stroll around the gardens and church and a catch up over coffee (and cake!)
I asked tis gentleman if he was a volunteer and was quickly put right by my friend that he's the head gardener! A quick candid shot of him at work. Signs of autumn behind him with some fallen leaves, but we did also see some bright yellow crocuses!!
Sneaky photogger- Jackie
Theme -People at Work
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2340
photos
92
followers
16
following
624% complete
View this month »
Views
3
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
9th September 2025 11:16am
jrdr25
,
darkroom-work
