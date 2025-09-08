Previous
Head Gardener by thedarkroom
Photo 2277

Head Gardener

A visit with @quietpurplehaze21 today to The Hospital of St Cross near Winchester for a stroll around the gardens and church and a catch up over coffee (and cake!)

I asked tis gentleman if he was a volunteer and was quickly put right by my friend that he's the head gardener! A quick candid shot of him at work. Signs of autumn behind him with some fallen leaves, but we did also see some bright yellow crocuses!!

Sneaky photogger- Jackie
Theme -People at Work


8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

