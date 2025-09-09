Sign up
Previous
Photo 2277
hard yakka?
hard yakka is aussie slang for hard work - I don't know that identifying koala scat is that hard, but it is my submission for our theme of people at work this week - tag along with darkroom-work
@koalagardens
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
2
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2339
photos
92
followers
16
following
623% complete
View this month »
2270
2271
2272
2273
2274
2275
2276
2277
Tags
darkroom-work
Annie D
ace
ha ha great image for your 'hard yakka' :)
September 9th, 2025
Wylie
ace
so that's what digested gum leaves looks like 🤣
September 9th, 2025
