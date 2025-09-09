Previous
hard yakka? by thedarkroom
Photo 2277

hard yakka?

hard yakka is aussie slang for hard work - I don't know that identifying koala scat is that hard, but it is my submission for our theme of people at work this week - tag along with darkroom-work @koalagardens
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
ha ha great image for your 'hard yakka' :)
September 9th, 2025  
Wylie ace
so that's what digested gum leaves looks like 🤣
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact