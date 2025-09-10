Sign up
Photo 2279
Photo 2279
Man at Work
We were walking around the beautiful Sonoma Square Park and I saw this man engrossed in his painting. It’s probably not work to him, but he said he does sell them and told me where. Theme this week is people at work. Debbie
@shutterbug49
10th September 2025
10th Sep 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2341
photos
92
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th September 2025 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-work
Annie D
ace
Looks like a lovely place to paint.
September 11th, 2025
