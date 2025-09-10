Previous
Man at Work by thedarkroom
Man at Work

We were walking around the beautiful Sonoma Square Park and I saw this man engrossed in his painting. It’s probably not work to him, but he said he does sell them and told me where. Theme this week is people at work. Debbie @shutterbug49
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Annie D ace
Looks like a lovely place to paint.
September 11th, 2025  
