Previous
Photo 2280
Woman at work
We took the bus to Bungay in Suffolk today, to go to the market but disappointingly there were only two stalls! This lady was waiting for her next customer and happy to talk about her home town. Theme - people at work
@365anne
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
0
0
darkroom-work
