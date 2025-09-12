Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2282
1000010239
Theme:- People at work.
Late posting of last week's theme - staff on a train.
Photographer:- la_photographic.
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2350
photos
91
followers
16
following
626% complete
View this month »
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
Redmi Note 14
Taken
18th September 2025 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-work
katy
ace
Nice picture of the two of them as they work
September 19th, 2025
