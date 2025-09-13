Previous
Workin' at the Carwash by thedarkroom
Workin' at the Carwash

This week's theme is people at work. Shot this while going through the carwash, just thought it was a bit of an odd take for this and a bit of a twist. Let me know what you think! Saturday darkroomer - Madeline @granagringa
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

thedarkroom

A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details

