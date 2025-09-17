Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2286
Fascinating Statue
I hope you can see the details of this sculpture. Standing right next to it I would have sworn it was yarn or plarn. It was entirely ceramic. Everyone had to feel it to believe it. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2348
photos
91
followers
16
following
626% complete
View this month »
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th September 2025 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
JackieR
ace
That's amazing!!
September 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close