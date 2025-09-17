Previous
Fascinating Statue by thedarkroom
Photo 2286

Fascinating Statue

I hope you can see the details of this sculpture. Standing right next to it I would have sworn it was yarn or plarn. It was entirely ceramic. Everyone had to feel it to believe it. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
JackieR ace
That's amazing!!
September 17th, 2025  
