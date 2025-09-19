Previous
1000010296 by thedarkroom
Photo 2288

1000010296

No theme week.

Me enjoying afternoon tea at AM/PM, Belfast.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
What a fascinating perspective for this selfie
September 19th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
What a wonderful point of view - that teacup looks as if it has grown to Alice in Wonderland proportions!
September 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact