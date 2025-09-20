Sign up
Photo 2289
Kudzu
No theme week here. Kudzu presents a pretty flower but its a very invasive plant and vine. Have a good week, everyone, and thanks for the visits! Saturday darkroomer - Madeline
@granagringa
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
flower
,
vine
,
kudzu
,
invasive-plant
