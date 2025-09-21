Previous
Four views of our garden by thedarkroom
Photo 2290

Four views of our garden

We have been busy with pruning some of our trees and shrubs all in, we’re not done yet but getting there. Some of the branches with berries I hung in the pear tree for the birds.
No theme week @ jacqbb

May I promote our new theme for the coming week: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/51285/new-theme-for-the-darkroom-distortions-through-glass
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
627% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact