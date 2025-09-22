Previous
Dartington Collection by thedarkroom
Photo 2292

Dartington Collection

Some of my treasured Dartington Crystal distorting some inedible gourds I purchased from the farm shop

Theme - distortion through glass (diffraction)
Wobbly photogger - Jackie

Inspired by https://www.itsnicethat.com/articles/suzanne-saroff-photography-100718
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
katy ace
Excellent results. I think you nailed her style perfectly with this photo.
September 24th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
This really turned out nicely. I love the glasses, the distortions and the gourds behind. Terrific idea for this theme.
September 24th, 2025  
Anne ace
Loving the gourds! Really great result Jackie
September 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Really fabulous…
September 24th, 2025  
