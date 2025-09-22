Sign up
Photo 2292
Dartington Collection
Some of my treasured Dartington Crystal distorting some inedible gourds I purchased from the farm shop
Theme - distortion through glass (diffraction)
Wobbly photogger - Jackie
Inspired by
https://www.itsnicethat.com/articles/suzanne-saroff-photography-100718
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
4
2
@thedarkroom
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
24th September 2025 3:55pm
Privacy
Public
autumn
,
still life
,
gourds
,
diffraction
,
jrdr25
,
darkroom-distort
katy
ace
Excellent results. I think you nailed her style perfectly with this photo.
September 24th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
This really turned out nicely. I love the glasses, the distortions and the gourds behind. Terrific idea for this theme.
September 24th, 2025
Anne
ace
Loving the gourds! Really great result Jackie
September 24th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Really fabulous…
September 24th, 2025
