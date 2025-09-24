Previous
Distorted Bouquet by thedarkroom
Distorted Bouquet

I took this image of our farmers’ market bouquet through our glass door. I liked the way the distortion seemed to make a heart. Theme this week is distortions through glass Debbie @shutterbug49
thedarkroom

Anne ace
Interesting result Debbie. The colours are great
JackieR ace
Nicely abstract
