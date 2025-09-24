Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2294
Distorted Bouquet
I took this image of our farmers’ market bouquet through our glass door. I liked the way the distortion seemed to make a heart. Theme this week is distortions through glass Debbie
@shutterbug49
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2356
photos
91
followers
16
following
628% complete
View this month »
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th September 2025 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-distort
Anne
ace
Interesting result Debbie. The colours are great
September 24th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Nicely abstract
September 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close