Previous
Distortion through glass by thedarkroom
Photo 2295

Distortion through glass

This week our challenge is to use distortion through glass. Thanks to @30pics4jackiesdiamond for posting the link to the work of Suzanne Saroff, it was helpful. Tried to follow her lead here! @365anne
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
628% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Anne ace
30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks for posting the link! I was very inspiring
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact