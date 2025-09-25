Sign up
Photo 2295
Distortion through glass
This week our challenge is to use distortion through glass. Thanks to
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
for posting the link to the work of Suzanne Saroff, it was helpful. Tried to follow her lead here!
@365anne
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
darkroom-distort
Anne
ace
30pics4jackiesdiamond Thanks for posting the link! I was very inspiring
September 25th, 2025
