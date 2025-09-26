Previous
1000010656 by thedarkroom
Photo 2296

1000010656

Theme:- Distortion through glass.

Also 52 Week Challenge - Week 39: In the garden. View from bathroom window. Sorry for the late posting.

Photographer:- la_photographic.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
katy ace
Lovely combination of shots in one. I love the distortions, especially
September 30th, 2025  
