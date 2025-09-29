Sign up
Photo 2297
Japanese Anemones
Still some white and pink Japanese anemones giving colour in the garden catching autumnal sunshine and housing garden spiders.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
Views
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
29th September 2025 9:31am
Tags
jrdr25
