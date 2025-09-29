Previous
Japanese Anemones by thedarkroom
Japanese Anemones

Still some white and pink Japanese anemones giving colour in the garden catching autumnal sunshine and housing garden spiders.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

thedarkroom

thedarkroom
