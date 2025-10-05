Previous
Mr. Winston Churchill by thedarkroom
Mr. Winston Churchill

Since yesterday we have a new lodger and his name is Winston. He is a Siamese of the old sort, they’re named Thai here and his colouring is seal-point. At the moment he lives in our conservatory because it’s a big change for a nine year old cat. The room is big enough but not too overwhelming, so he can get used to his surroundings and hopefully can in a week or so explore the next room.
No theme week @jacqbb in the grip of a nasty cold at the moment still on the couch with two hot water bottles.


katy ace
Beautiful cat! How lucky for him to be received into such a loving environment.

So sorry to hear you are not feeling well. Praying for a speedy recovery Jacqueline.
October 5th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Sorry you're unwell. Enjoy Winston
October 5th, 2025  
