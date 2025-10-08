Previous
Quilted Image by thedarkroom
Photo 2306

Quilted Image

This quilted garden is in a quilted frame and I framed the image for the theme “a Frame within a Frame”. Debbie @shutterbug49
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

thedarkroom

JackieR ace
Gosh that's skilled work
October 12th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2025  
katy ace
What a tremendous amount of work and patiencethis must’ve been! Superb photo of it
October 12th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2025  
