Photo 2306
Quilted Image
This quilted garden is in a quilted frame and I framed the image for the theme “a Frame within a Frame”. Debbie
@shutterbug49
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
4
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2370
photos
92
followers
16
following
Photo Details
10
10
4
4
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th October 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-framed
JackieR
ace
Gosh that's skilled work
October 12th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Beautiful
October 12th, 2025
katy
ace
What a tremendous amount of work and patiencethis must’ve been! Superb photo of it
October 12th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2025
