Frame within a frame by thedarkroom
Photo 2306

Frame within a frame

This week's challenge was to shoot a frame within a frame. I am not agile enough yet for much rearranging of things but thought this might suffice? I think there are 4 frames here!! Posted by @365anne for the Frames challenge
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
631% complete

JackieR ace
Brilliant interpretation
October 9th, 2025  
