Previous
Photo 2306
Frame within a frame
This week's challenge was to shoot a frame within a frame. I am not agile enough yet for much rearranging of things but thought this might suffice? I think there are 4 frames here!! Posted by
@365anne
for the Frames challenge
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2368
photos
92
followers
16
following
631% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Comments
1
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th October 2025 2:36pm
Tags
darkroom-framed
JackieR
ace
Brilliant interpretation
October 9th, 2025
