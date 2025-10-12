Sign up
Photo 2307
Double framed
That was the challenge of this week. I took a photo of my hubby in the woods near the former palace of Queen Juliana, the grandmother of our King. And a wooden picture frame to fit the bill of this challenge.
@jacqbb
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Tags
darkroom-framed
