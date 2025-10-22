Previous
Handing me a Dahlia by thedarkroom
Photo 2319

Handing me a Dahlia

The theme this week is forced perspective, so I enlisted the help of my favorite model.
Debbie @shutterbug49
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

thedarkroom

@thedarkroom
