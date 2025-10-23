Sign up
Previous
Photo 2320
Perspective
I am still quite restricted with what I can do just now, so have had to "recycle" a previous go at forced perspective for the theme this week'
@365anne
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
2
1
Tags
darkroom-perspective
katy
ace
FAV! Perhaps you should be restricted more often this is amazing. It’s really challenging your creativity and you are rising to the challenge Anne
October 24th, 2025
Anne
ace
@grammyn
awww, thank you so much for your kind words Katy, much appreciated
October 24th, 2025
