Diary shot by thedarkroom
Photo 2325

Diary shot

My phojo is mia! So I don't miss a week, this is three week's worth of a crochet along project I'm doing.

Crocheting photographer - Jackie
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

thedarkroom

katy ace
Wow! Impressive amount of work already accomplished. It’s looking really good Jackie.
October 30th, 2025  
