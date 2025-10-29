Sign up
Previous
Photo 2325
Diary shot
My phojo is mia! So I don't miss a week, this is three week's worth of a crochet along project I'm doing.
Crocheting photographer - Jackie
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
636% complete
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
Tags
jrdr25
katy
ace
Wow! Impressive amount of work already accomplished. It’s looking really good Jackie.
October 30th, 2025
