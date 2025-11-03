Previous
My Planned Day - In A Flatlay by thedarkroom
My Planned Day - In A Flatlay

I've caught his man-flu, but it's just a cold for me. Plans have been curtailed so as not to spread to strangers and friends.

I'll be snuffling into tissues, drinking water and tea, taking cold relief as necessary and crocheting. I also plan to watch my first Channel 5 Christmas film of the year!
Get well soon Jak!
