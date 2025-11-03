Sign up
Previous
Photo 2331
My Planned Day - In A Flatlay
I've caught his man-flu, but it's just a cold for me. Plans have been curtailed so as not to spread to strangers and friends.
I'll be snuffling into tissues, drinking water and tea, taking cold relief as necessary and crocheting. I also plan to watch my first Channel 5 Christmas film of the year!
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
1
0
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
2394
photos
92
followers
16
following
638% complete
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2329
2330
2331
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
motorola edge 50 pro
Taken
3rd November 2025 11:35am
Privacy
Public
Tags
darkroom-flatlay
,
jrdr25
,
jrcrochet
Jacqueline
ace
Get well soon Jak!
November 3rd, 2025
