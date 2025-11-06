Previous
Autumn leaves flatlay
Photo 2334

Autumn leaves flatlay

I managed to walk to the lake this morning - first time in 6 weeks. On the way back I collected some fallen leaves to make a flatlay with for this weeks theme @365anne
6th November 2025

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
639% complete

Shutterbug ace
This is beautiful. I love all the shapes and the different autumn colors.
November 6th, 2025  
