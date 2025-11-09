Sign up
Previous
Photo 2335
Almost mincemeat
I decided to make this year my own mincemeat again. The recipe I will use is one of Delia Smith and in this photo the spices and booze are missing. But don’t worry they will be included….
For the theme flatley
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
3
1
thedarkroom
ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Darkroom
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
9th November 2025 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
darkroom-flatley
Janice
ace
Lovely image for the flat lay theme.
November 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
November 9th, 2025
JackieR
ace
I use Delia's recipe too, I do adapt the recipe though ( I know shock horror!) I steep the fruit in the booze ( like in her Creole cake recipe,
A fabulous flatly Anne
November 9th, 2025
A fabulous flatly Anne