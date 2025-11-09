Previous
Almost mincemeat by thedarkroom
Photo 2335

Almost mincemeat

I decided to make this year my own mincemeat again. The recipe I will use is one of Delia Smith and in this photo the spices and booze are missing. But don’t worry they will be included….
For the theme flatley
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
639% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
Lovely image for the flat lay theme.
November 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
November 9th, 2025  
JackieR ace
I use Delia's recipe too, I do adapt the recipe though ( I know shock horror!) I steep the fruit in the booze ( like in her Creole cake recipe,

A fabulous flatly Anne
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact