Previous
Two Altars by thedarkroom
Photo 2337

Two Altars

The backdrop is a beautiful display of yarn poppies made by local community groups for St Peter's Church. The poppy project was so successful there are poppies on every surface and pillar.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact