Previous
Reflections by thedarkroom
Photo 2339

Reflections

Walking in the Davis Arboretum this past weekend, I liked all the reflections and ripples in Putah Creek. No theme this week. Debbie @shutterbug49
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

thedarkroom

ace
@thedarkroom
A group of photographers who use different types of kit, have different styles and skills. We upload weekly but alternate weeks there is a...
640% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Debbie, these are such perfect reflections. You have to look twice to make sure that that’s what they really are.
November 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
The contracts you've captured are lovely and that little bit of blue is wonderful
November 13th, 2025  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact