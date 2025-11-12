Sign up
Previous
Photo 2339
Reflections
Walking in the Davis Arboretum this past weekend, I liked all the reflections and ripples in Putah Creek. No theme this week. Debbie
@shutterbug49
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
5
3
1
Darkroom
iPhone 16 Pro
9th November 2025 1:32pm
katy
ace
Debbie, these are such perfect reflections. You have to look twice to make sure that that's what they really are.
November 13th, 2025
JackieR
ace
The contracts you've captured are lovely and that little bit of blue is wonderful
November 13th, 2025
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
November 13th, 2025
